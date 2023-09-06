JBLE HoAB reaching communities through music

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Capt. Christina Muncey, Heritage of America Band commander, and Tech. Sgt. Quincey Brown, HoAB non-commissioned-officer in charge, speak on the power of music at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 8, 2023. The band's mission is to employ music's distinctive capabilities to advance senior leader objectives, to amplify strategic messages, and to strengthen community partnerships on behalf of Air Combat Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)