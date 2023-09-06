JBLE HoAB reaching communities through music

U.S. Air Force Capt. Christina Muncey, Heritage of America Band commander, and Tech. Sgt. Quincey Brown, HoAB non-commissioned-officer in charge, speak on the power of music at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 8, 2023. The band's mission is to employ music's distinctive capabilities to advance senior leader objectives, to amplify strategic messages, and to strengthen community partnerships on behalf of Air Combat Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)
