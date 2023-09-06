Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE HoAB reaching communities through music

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Christina Muncey, Heritage of America Band commander, and Tech. Sgt. Quincey Brown, HoAB non-commissioned-officer in charge, speak on the power of music at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Sept. 8, 2023. The band's mission is to employ music's distinctive capabilities to advance senior leader objectives, to amplify strategic messages, and to strengthen community partnerships on behalf of Air Combat Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 09.08.2023 10:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896366
    VIRIN: 230829-F-PG418-7001
    Filename: DOD_109870424
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    This work, JBLE HoAB reaching communities through music, by SrA Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    community
    music
    JBLE
    USAF band
    Heritage of America Band

