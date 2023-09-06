Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Love Through Actions - Trailer

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.06.2023

    Video by Cpl. Martha Linares and Cpl. Jessica Massi

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    Jessica Niss, a mother of six, goes on a journey of healing after the loss of her first-born, Marine Cpl. Eric-John Niss Dejesus.

    Ms. Niss visited various Marine Corps installations in Okinawa to share her son’s story and advocate for safety in May 2023. Cpl. Eric-John Niss de Jesus, a former military police officer with Marine Corps Installations Pacific and a Mountain Lake, Minn. native, passed away while swimming at Odo Beach, Okinawa, June 5, 2021. Every year, a significant number of accidents occur, and many of them are tragically preventable with the right safety measures and awareness. In 2021, the United States recorded approximately 224,935 unintentional injury-related deaths, underscoring the importance of proactive safety and prevention efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Martha Linares, Cpl. Jessica Massi, Cpl. Zachary Sarvey and Staff Sgt. Averi Coppa)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.07.2023 22:11
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: MOUNTAIN LAKE, MN, US

    safety
    documentary
    hardships
    water safety
    mishaps

