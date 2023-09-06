Love Through Actions - Trailer

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Jessica Niss, a mother of six, goes on a journey of healing after the loss of her first-born, Marine Cpl. Eric-John Niss Dejesus.



Ms. Niss visited various Marine Corps installations in Okinawa to share her son’s story and advocate for safety in May 2023. Cpl. Eric-John Niss de Jesus, a former military police officer with Marine Corps Installations Pacific and a Mountain Lake, Minn. native, passed away while swimming at Odo Beach, Okinawa, June 5, 2021. Every year, a significant number of accidents occur, and many of them are tragically preventable with the right safety measures and awareness. In 2021, the United States recorded approximately 224,935 unintentional injury-related deaths, underscoring the importance of proactive safety and prevention efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Martha Linares, Cpl. Jessica Massi, Cpl. Zachary Sarvey and Staff Sgt. Averi Coppa)