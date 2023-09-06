Jessica Niss, a mother of six, goes on a journey of healing after the loss of her first-born, Marine Cpl. Eric-John Niss Dejesus.
Ms. Niss visited various Marine Corps installations in Okinawa to share her son’s story and advocate for safety in May 2023. Cpl. Eric-John Niss de Jesus, a former military police officer with Marine Corps Installations Pacific and a Mountain Lake, Minn. native, passed away while swimming at Odo Beach, Okinawa, June 5, 2021. Every year, a significant number of accidents occur, and many of them are tragically preventable with the right safety measures and awareness. In 2021, the United States recorded approximately 224,935 unintentional injury-related deaths, underscoring the importance of proactive safety and prevention efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Martha Linares, Cpl. Jessica Massi, Cpl. Zachary Sarvey and Staff Sgt. Averi Coppa)
This work, Love Through Actions - Trailer (Short), by Cpl Martha Linares and Cpl Jessica Massi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
