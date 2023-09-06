This is a teaser for Misawa’s upcoming Air Fest hosting the Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team and Blue Impulse, the Japanese demonstration team, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 30, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 03:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896179
|VIRIN:
|230907-F-MK545-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109867622
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Misawa Air Fest Hype Video, by A1C William Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
