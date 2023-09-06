Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Air Fest Hype Video

    JAPAN

    09.07.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    This is a teaser for Misawa’s upcoming Air Fest hosting the Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team and Blue Impulse, the Japanese demonstration team, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 30, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class William Rodriguez)

    Misawa
    Blue Impulse
    Air Fest
    F-16 Demo Team

