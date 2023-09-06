Senior Airman AJ Vincent Caaya and Senior Airman Thalia Garza are both honored as Wild Weasel of the Week at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 24, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2023 02:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|896176
|VIRIN:
|230824-F-EP621-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109867588
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman AJ Vincent Caaya and Senior Airman Thalia Garza, by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT