Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Suicide Prevention Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2023

    Video by Tim Hanson 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    USASAC's Command Chaplain, Col. Jonathan Fowler, delivers a message of connectedness to the workforce during Suicide Prevention Month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023 12:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 896071
    VIRIN: 230906-A-IK167-1001
    Filename: DOD_109866276
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention Month, by Tim Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hanson
    Suicide Prevention Month
    USASAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT