An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 1:26 a.m. PT. The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness, and readiness of the weapon system, according to Air Force Global Strike Command. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 08:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|896045
|VIRIN:
|230906-F-GJ070-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_109865833
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, MMIII GT-247 Launches from Vandenberg, by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT