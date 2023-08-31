Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Mission of the 377th Test and Evaluation Group at Vandenberg

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    United States Air Force staff Sgt. Justin Snowden, 377th flight Test Missile Maintenance Squadron senior missile maintenance operation controller, and Capt. Austin Van Hoesen, 576th Flight Test Squadron test manager, speak on their unit's mission and the mission success of the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile test site located at Vandenberg Space force Base, Calif. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Rocio Romo)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 09.06.2023
    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    Vandenberg
    MMIII
    576th Flight Test Squadron
    377th flight Test Missile Maintenance Squadron

