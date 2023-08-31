United States Air Force staff Sgt. Justin Snowden, 377th flight Test Missile Maintenance Squadron senior missile maintenance operation controller, and Capt. Austin Van Hoesen, 576th Flight Test Squadron test manager, speak on their unit's mission and the mission success of the Intercontinental Ballistic Missile test site located at Vandenberg Space force Base, Calif. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Rocio Romo)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2023 00:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|896026
|VIRIN:
|230830-F-TD231-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109865408
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Mission of the 377th Test and Evaluation Group at Vandenberg, by SrA Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

