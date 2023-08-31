USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Decommissioning Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



230901-N-NB544-1001 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 01, 2023) – The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57), is decommissioned after more than 35 years of distinguished service. Commissioned Aug. 12, 1988, Mobile Bay served in the U.S. Pacific Fleet and supported Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm, and the support of global war on terrorism. (U.S. Navy video Kyle Carlstrom)