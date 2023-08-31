Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Decommissioning Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kyle Carlstrom 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    230901-N-NB544-1001 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 01, 2023) – The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57), is decommissioned after more than 35 years of distinguished service. Commissioned Aug. 12, 1988, Mobile Bay served in the U.S. Pacific Fleet and supported Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm, and the support of global war on terrorism. (U.S. Navy video Kyle Carlstrom)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 14:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 895977
    VIRIN: 230901-N-NB544-1001
    Filename: DOD_109864671
    Length: 00:53:37
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

