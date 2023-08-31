230901-N-NB544-1001 SAN DIEGO (Sep. 01, 2023) – The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57), is decommissioned after more than 35 years of distinguished service. Commissioned Aug. 12, 1988, Mobile Bay served in the U.S. Pacific Fleet and supported Operation Desert Shield, Operation Desert Storm, and the support of global war on terrorism. (U.S. Navy video Kyle Carlstrom)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2023 14:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|895977
|VIRIN:
|230901-N-NB544-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109864671
|Length:
|00:53:37
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) Decommissioning Ceremony, by PO1 Kyle Carlstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Decommissioning Ceremony
Ticonderoga-class
Cruiser (CG)
USS Lake Champlain (CG 57)
