    Labor Day Reunion: Rhode Warriors return from AFRICOM deployment

    NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2023

    Video by John Vannucci 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Rhode Island National Guard

    B-Roll of more than 100 Airmen returning from their recent AFRICOM deployment, Sept 4, 2023 at Quonset Air National Guard Base, North Kingstown, R.I. The Airmen returning include personnel from a cross-section of aviation operations, aircraft maintenance and support specialties. (Army National Guard B-Roll by Spc. John Vannucci)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 14:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895974
    VIRIN: 230904-Z-NA180-1001
    Filename: DOD_109864646
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI, US 

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Homecoming
    Labor Day
    deployment
    Rhode Warriors

