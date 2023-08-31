B-Roll of more than 100 Airmen returning from their recent AFRICOM deployment, Sept 4, 2023 at Quonset Air National Guard Base, North Kingstown, R.I. The Airmen returning include personnel from a cross-section of aviation operations, aircraft maintenance and support specialties. (Army National Guard B-Roll by Spc. John Vannucci)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2023 14:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895974
|VIRIN:
|230904-Z-NA180-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109864646
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Labor Day Reunion: Rhode Warriors return from AFRICOM deployment, by John Vannucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
