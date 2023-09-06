Labor Day reunion: Rhode Warriors return from AFRICOM deployment

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Sept. 5, 2023 -- The 143d Airlift Wing welcomes home more than 100 Airmen from their recent AFRICOM deployment, Sept 4, 2023, at Quonset Air National Guard Base, North Kingstown, R.I. The Airmen returned from a three-month deployment to the Horn of Africa. The deployed personnel were comprised of a cross-section of aviation operations, aircraft maintenance and support specialties.







"Today we came together in celebration to welcome back our extraordinary Airmen," said Colonel Scott P. Hoyle, the 143d Airlift Wing vice commander. "Your unwavering dedication and selfless sacrifice have carried you through the challenges of duty while you were far from home. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to our Rhode Warriors and their families for your hard work, sacrifice, and service. Welcome home."







The mission of the 143d Airlift Wing is to serve as the premier C-130J Combat Airpower and Cyber Center of Excellence meeting all federal and state support requirements while providing maximum assistance to our national and international partners.

