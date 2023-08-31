Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Go Army Beat Delaware State 82nd Airborne Division Spirit Video

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby and Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong

    82nd Airborne Division

    The 82nd Airborne Division showcases who we are in the 2023 Go Army Beat Delaware State spirit video. (U.S. Army product by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby)

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    football
    airborne
    AATW
    armyfb2023

