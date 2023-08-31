Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2023

    Video by Billy Blankenship 

    187th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Jay Spohn, 187th Fighter Wing's deputy commander, talks about using the F-35 aircraft within agile combat employment. The wing is expected to receive their new F-35's in December of 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. William Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 11:21
    Category: PSA
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    F-35
    187th Fighter Wing
    Alabama Air National Guard

