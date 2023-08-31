Col. Jay Spohn, 187th Fighter Wing's deputy commander, talks about using the F-35 aircraft within agile combat employment. The wing is expected to receive their new F-35's in December of 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. William Blankenship)
