Airman Magazine Teaser

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks about some of the achievements her team has accomplished during an interview, May 30, 2023, at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia. During the full interview the interview, Bass talks about the Airmen of 2030 and beyond, the importance of utilizing the full Spectrum of Resilience and the one thing all Airmen and Guardians need to know about the future fight. To listen to the full interview, visit https://www.airmanmagazine.af.mil/Issues/Resilience/. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Janiqua P. Robinson)
|05.30.2023
|09.05.2023 08:23
|Package
|895935
|230831-F-LM051-1001
|DOD_109863742
|00:01:21
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|2
|2
Resilience: the glue of the forces
