    Airman Magazine Teaser

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Daly, Tyler Prince and Tech. Sgt. Janiqua Robinson

    Airman Magazine   

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks about some of the achievements her team has accomplished during an interview, May 30, 2023, at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia. During the full interview the interview, Bass talks about the Airmen of 2030 and beyond, the importance of utilizing the full Spectrum of Resilience and the one thing all Airmen and Guardians need to know about the future fight. To listen to the full interview, visit https://www.airmanmagazine.af.mil/Issues/Resilience/. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Janiqua P. Robinson)

    This work, Airman Magazine Teaser, by SSgt Mikayla Daly, Tyler Prince and TSgt Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Resilience: the glue of the forces

