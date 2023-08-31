Airman Magazine Teaser

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/895935" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks about some of the achievements her team has accomplished during an interview, May 30, 2023, at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia. During the full interview the interview, Bass talks about the Airmen of 2030 and beyond, the importance of utilizing the full Spectrum of Resilience and the one thing all Airmen and Guardians need to know about the future fight. To listen to the full interview, visit https://www.airmanmagazine.af.mil/Issues/Resilience/. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Janiqua P. Robinson)