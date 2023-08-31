Interview with Operational Staff Exercise Super Gaurda Shield 2023 participant

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt CMDR Joko - Tentara Nasional Indonesia, speaks about his experience during the Super Guarda Shield 2023 Operational Planning Staff Exercise.



#SuperGarudaShield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #Joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations’ commitment to #partnership and a #FreeandOpenIndoPacific.