Lt CMDR Joko - Tentara Nasional Indonesia, speaks about his experience during the Super Guarda Shield 2023 Operational Planning Staff Exercise.
#SuperGarudaShield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #Joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations’ commitment to #partnership and a #FreeandOpenIndoPacific.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2023 01:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|895918
|VIRIN:
|230902-Z-IX631-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109863564
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|SURABAYA, ID
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Interview with Operational Staff Exercise Super Gaurda Shield 2023 participant, by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT