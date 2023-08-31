Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Interview with Operational Staff Exercise Super Gaurda Shield 2023 participant

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SURABAYA, INDONESIA

    09.02.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Lt CMDR Joko - Tentara Nasional Indonesia, speaks about his experience during the Super Guarda Shield 2023 Operational Planning Staff Exercise.

    #SuperGarudaShield 2023 is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. #SGS2023 is the second consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and #Joint event, highlighting the 7 participating and 12 observing nations’ commitment to #partnership and a #FreeandOpenIndoPacific.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2023
    Date Posted: 09.05.2023 01:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 895918
    VIRIN: 230902-Z-IX631-1001
    Filename: DOD_109863564
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: SURABAYA, ID 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with Operational Staff Exercise Super Gaurda Shield 2023 participant, by MSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HAWAII NATIONAL GUARD
    STATE PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM
    USINDOPACOM
    Super Garuda Shield
    SGS2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT