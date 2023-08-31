In preparation for the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023, athletes work with their coaches and train for their respective sports. In total, 59 competitors will represent the United States at the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023, from Sep 9-16, 2023. Footage taken at Fort Belvoir, Va., on Sep 2, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2023 12:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|895888
|VIRIN:
|230904-O-XX948-2644
|PIN:
|230904
|Filename:
|DOD_109863134
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|FT. BELVOIR, VA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Team U.S. Invictus Training Camp | Field | B-Roll, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT