Army Reserve innovators gathered in Houston for a Code-A-Thon that began July 17, 2023. The event focused on enhancing capabilities to process and analyze data so commanders may make quick, informed decisions to dominate the battlespace. The approximately 30 in attendance from U.S. Army Futures Command, XVIII Airborne Corps, and the 75 Innovation Command leveraged their industry expertise in labeling operations, data science and A.I. to solve real-world Army problems. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Kirk Westwood, 75th Innovation Command)
|07.22.2023
|09.02.2023 23:04
|Newscasts
|895828
|230722-A-DB402-9347
|DOD_109862585
|00:01:40
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|0
|0
This work, Surging of Talent: 75th Innovation Command conducts first Code-a-Thon, by SFC John Carkeet IV
Command and Control Battle Management Operations
Cyber Defense Operations
Research Development Engineering and Technology (RDTE)
