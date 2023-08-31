Surging of Talent: 75th Innovation Command conducts first Code-a-Thon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Reserve innovators gathered in Houston for a Code-A-Thon that began July 17, 2023. The event focused on enhancing capabilities to process and analyze data so commanders may make quick, informed decisions to dominate the battlespace. The approximately 30 in attendance from U.S. Army Futures Command, XVIII Airborne Corps, and the 75 Innovation Command leveraged their industry expertise in labeling operations, data science and A.I. to solve real-world Army problems. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Kirk Westwood, 75th Innovation Command)