    Surging of Talent: 75th Innovation Command conducts first Code-a-Thon

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Carkeet IV 

    75th Innovation Command

    Army Reserve innovators gathered in Houston for a Code-A-Thon that began July 17, 2023. The event focused on enhancing capabilities to process and analyze data so commanders may make quick, informed decisions to dominate the battlespace. The approximately 30 in attendance from U.S. Army Futures Command, XVIII Airborne Corps, and the 75 Innovation Command leveraged their industry expertise in labeling operations, data science and A.I. to solve real-world Army problems. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Kirk Westwood, 75th Innovation Command)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.02.2023 23:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 895828
    VIRIN: 230722-A-DB402-9347
    Filename: DOD_109862585
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 

    Command and Control Battle Management Operations

    Cyber Defense Operations

    Research Development Engineering and Technology (RDTE)

    XVIII Airborne Corps
    AI
    75th Innovation Command
    Army Futures
    Code-a-Thon

