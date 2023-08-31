In preparation for the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023, athletes work with their coaches and train for their respective sports. This video feature includes select clips from cycling, rowing, and swimming. In total, 59 competitors will represent the United States at the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023, from Sep 9-16, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2023 19:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|895822
|VIRIN:
|230902-O-XX948-6722
|PIN:
|230902
|Filename:
|DOD_109862533
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|FT. BELVOIR, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 Invictus Games Training Camp | Day 2 | Highlight Feature, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT