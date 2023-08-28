Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders ordered two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crews and support equipment and personnel from the 77th Theater Aviation Brigade to state active duty to assist the Louisiana National Guard as it combats wildfires across the state. The crews were requested to be in Louisiana until Sept. 5. Conditions on the ground will dictate if they have to stay longer. The crews will operate out of the Alexandria Esler Regional Airport, La. The Governor of Louisiana has declared a state of emergency due to wildfires developing in the following parishes: Beauregard, Sabine, and Vernon. Louisiana National Guard requested assistance through an Emergency Management Assistance Compact with the Arkansas National Guard.
Total support includes the following:
Two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and eight crew members.
Two Bambi Buckets to transport water.
Two Humvees, and one ground maintenance team consisting of four personnel.
This work, 77th TAB deploys on state active duty to Louisiana to help fight wildfires, by John Oldham
