    77th TAB deploys on state active duty to Louisiana to help fight wildfires

    AR, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2023

    Video by John Oldham 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders ordered two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crews and support equipment and personnel from the 77th Theater Aviation Brigade to state active duty to assist the Louisiana National Guard as it combats wildfires across the state. The crews were requested to be in Louisiana until Sept. 5. Conditions on the ground will dictate if they have to stay longer. The crews will operate out of the Alexandria Esler Regional Airport, La. The Governor of Louisiana has declared a state of emergency due to wildfires developing in the following parishes: Beauregard, Sabine, and Vernon. Louisiana National Guard requested assistance through an Emergency Management Assistance Compact with the Arkansas National Guard.
    Total support includes the following:
    Two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and eight crew members.
    Two Bambi Buckets to transport water.
    Two Humvees, and one ground maintenance team consisting of four personnel.

    Date Taken: 08.30.2023
    Date Posted: 08.30.2023 16:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 895502
    VIRIN: 230830-Z-NY369-1001
    Filename: DOD_109857324
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: AR, US

    Arkansas National Guard
    wildfire support

