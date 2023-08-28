Graphene and 2D Material Systems (Branded)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



One of ERDC’s key research areas is focused on improving the performance of conventional concrete and asphalt-type materials by incorporating advanced two-dimensional, or 2D, materials such as graphene. These 2D materials offer superior mechanical, chemical, thermal and electrical properties. Concrete, asphalt, and fiber-reinforced polymer composites modified with graphene and 2D nano materials have shown promising results for increased strength and durability. ERDC researchers are also leveraging advanced composites to strengthen layered materials, like modular panels – making them more blast resistant without sacrificing logistical advantages.



This material systems research will expand pathways to more sustainable and resilient solutions for numerous military and civil works challenges.