    Graphene and 2D Material Systems (Branded)

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Video by Marisa Gaona 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    One of ERDC’s key research areas is focused on improving the performance of conventional concrete and asphalt-type materials by incorporating advanced two-dimensional, or 2D, materials such as graphene. These 2D materials offer superior mechanical, chemical, thermal and electrical properties. Concrete, asphalt, and fiber-reinforced polymer composites modified with graphene and 2D nano materials have shown promising results for increased strength and durability. ERDC researchers are also leveraging advanced composites to strengthen layered materials, like modular panels – making them more blast resistant without sacrificing logistical advantages.

    This material systems research will expand pathways to more sustainable and resilient solutions for numerous military and civil works challenges.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.29.2023 17:29
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 895329
    VIRIN: 230821-A-AP401-1003
    Filename: DOD_109854669
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: VICKSBURG, MS, US 

    USACE
    concrete
    ERDC
    materials research
    graphene

