Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARC’s Emergency Management Pilot Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2023

    Video by Sgt. Emma Scearce 

    201st TPASE

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Maj. Angela Drew, the Chief Operations Sergeant Major with the Regional Training Site-Maintenance in Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, is interviewed about her participation in two internships in the emergency management pilot program under USARC. Video by U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Emma Scearce with B-roll filmed by Pvt. 1st Class Xavier Chavez and Spc. Steven Steele
    (Video exported for Social Media)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 17:35
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 895113
    VIRIN: 230708-A-JP927-5482
    Filename: DOD_109850477
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARC’s Emergency Management Pilot Program, by SGT Emma Scearce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usarc
    retirement
    Soldier for life

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT