U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Maj. Angela Drew, the Chief Operations Sergeant Major with the Regional Training Site-Maintenance in Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, is interviewed about her participation in two internships in the emergency management pilot program under USARC. Video by U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Emma Scearce with B-roll filmed by Pvt. 1st Class Xavier Chavez and Spc. Steven Steele
(Video exported for Social Media)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2023 17:35
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|895113
|VIRIN:
|230708-A-JP927-5482
|Filename:
|DOD_109850477
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USARC’s Emergency Management Pilot Program, by SGT Emma Scearce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT