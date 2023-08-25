Regional Command-East Unit Ministry Team provides remarks during services at the Kosovo Center for Peace, in Pristina, Kosovo, Aug. 25, 2023. Imam Labinot Maliqi, director of the center, invited Texas National Guard Chaplain Dan Leslie, Regional Command-East, to discuss the importance of religious freedom and its role in maintaining a safe and secure environment in Kosovo.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2023 10:19
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|895100
|VIRIN:
|230825-Z-PQ687-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109850317
|Length:
|00:12:28
|Location:
|ZZ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kosovo Center for Peace Remarks with Chaplain Leslie, by CPT Alexandra Curtis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT