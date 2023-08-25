Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kosovo Center for Peace Remarks with Chaplain Leslie

    KOSOVO

    08.25.2023

    Video by Capt. Alexandra Curtis 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Regional Command-East Unit Ministry Team provides remarks during services at the Kosovo Center for Peace, in Pristina, Kosovo, Aug. 25, 2023. Imam Labinot Maliqi, director of the center, invited Texas National Guard Chaplain Dan Leslie, Regional Command-East, to discuss the importance of religious freedom and its role in maintaining a safe and secure environment in Kosovo.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.26.2023 10:19
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 895100
    VIRIN: 230825-Z-PQ687-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109850317
    Length: 00:12:28
    Location: ZZ

    KFOR
    StrongerTogether

