Kosovo Center for Peace Remarks with Chaplain Leslie

Regional Command-East Unit Ministry Team provides remarks during services at the Kosovo Center for Peace, in Pristina, Kosovo, Aug. 25, 2023. Imam Labinot Maliqi, director of the center, invited Texas National Guard Chaplain Dan Leslie, Regional Command-East, to discuss the importance of religious freedom and its role in maintaining a safe and secure environment in Kosovo.