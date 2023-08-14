U.S. Army Sgt. William Sadler, 251st Medical Company Area Support, gives a shout out to family, friends, and a NASCAR driver at Camp Bondsteel Kosovo, Aug. 18, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Gauret Stearns)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2023 11:19
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|895016
|VIRIN:
|230818-Z-VY191-4710
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109848724
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|ZZ
|Hometown:
|DARLINGTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS NASCAR Shout Out, by SGT Gauret Stearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT