Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAS NASCAR Shout Out

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KOSOVO

    08.18.2023

    Video by Sgt. Gauret Stearns 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    U.S. Army Sgt. William Sadler, 251st Medical Company Area Support, gives a shout out to family, friends, and a NASCAR driver at Camp Bondsteel Kosovo, Aug. 18, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Gauret Stearns)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 11:19
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 895016
    VIRIN: 230818-Z-VY191-4710
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_109848724
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: ZZ
    Hometown: DARLINGTON, SC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS NASCAR Shout Out, by SGT Gauret Stearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Sports
    Shout out
    South Carolina
    MCAS
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT