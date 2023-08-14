Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Division's 106th Birthday Video

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby and Staff Sgt. Lawrence Wong

    82nd Airborne Division

    A quick glance at some of the Division's actions and service throughout the ages as we thank all Paratroopers of the Division for their service to the Division and Army, past, present and future.

    Audio track was provided via Youtube Audio Library under non attributional Audio Library License.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.25.2023 07:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US 

