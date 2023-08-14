Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Defense Information School Social Media Forum - Meeting Audiences Where They Are

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Information School

    2023 Defense Information School Social Media Forum Meeting Audiences Where They Are with Brittany Brown, NASA Digital and Tech Division

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 21:36
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 894925
    Filename: DOD_109847210
    Length: 00:47:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Defense Information School Social Media Forum - Meeting Audiences Where They Are, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2023 Defense Information School Social Media Forum
    Brittany Brown

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT