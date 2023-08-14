JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- Joint Base Langley-Eustis hosted Operation Hero, a simulated deployment for kids, at JBLE, Aug. 17, 2023. Operation Hero was held to show military children the kind of preparations their parents have to take in order to deploy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 13:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894904
|VIRIN:
|230817-F-ES095-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109846953
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE Hosts Operation Hero, by A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT