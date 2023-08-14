Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBLE Hosts Operation Hero

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. -- Joint Base Langley-Eustis hosted Operation Hero, a simulated deployment for kids, at JBLE, Aug. 17, 2023. Operation Hero was held to show military children the kind of preparations their parents have to take in order to deploy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 13:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894904
    VIRIN: 230817-F-ES095-7001
    Filename: DOD_109846953
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE Hosts Operation Hero, by A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Children
    Mock Deployment
    Operation Hero
    Kids Deployment
    Deployment Ready
    Simulated Deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT