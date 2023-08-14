Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QOL Time That We're Living 2

    CO, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Video by John Switzer 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Gen. Vereen, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-9, sound bite regarding funding constraints and commitment to Quality of Life on the Mountain Post.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 09:57
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 894868
    VIRIN: 230823-A-UR003-1048
    Filename: DOD_109846477
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: CO, US

    This work, QOL Time That We're Living 2, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Quality of Life
    Fort Carson
    G-9

