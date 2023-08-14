Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preserving the Change

    RP, GERMANY

    08.21.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Angela Ohearn 

    221st Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Chaqueena Bennett, the inspector general noncommissioned officer in charge, 7th Mission Support Command, Kaiserslautern, Germany, participated in a Women’s Equality Day panel hosted by the command Aug. 18, 2023.

    Bennett discusses her career in the Army Reserve, the importance of diversity in the military and the responsibility of her generation to preserve the changes women have made in this 2:00 video story.

    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Angela O’Hearn)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 06:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894849
    VIRIN: 230821-A-GP059-1632
    Filename: DOD_109846155
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: RP, DE
    Hometown: CONWAY, SC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Preserving the Change, by SSG Angela Ohearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Equality
    Women's Equality Day
    Diversity
    7th MSC
    Soldier Stories
    Army Reserve Stories

