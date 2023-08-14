Preserving the Change

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Chaqueena Bennett, the inspector general noncommissioned officer in charge, 7th Mission Support Command, Kaiserslautern, Germany, participated in a Women’s Equality Day panel hosted by the command Aug. 18, 2023.



Bennett discusses her career in the Army Reserve, the importance of diversity in the military and the responsibility of her generation to preserve the changes women have made in this 2:00 video story.



(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Angela O’Hearn)