U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class Chaqueena Bennett, the inspector general noncommissioned officer in charge, 7th Mission Support Command, Kaiserslautern, Germany, participated in a Women’s Equality Day panel hosted by the command Aug. 18, 2023.
Bennett discusses her career in the Army Reserve, the importance of diversity in the military and the responsibility of her generation to preserve the changes women have made in this 2:00 video story.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Angela O’Hearn)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 06:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894849
|VIRIN:
|230821-A-GP059-1632
|Filename:
|DOD_109846155
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Hometown:
|CONWAY, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Preserving the Change, by SSG Angela Ohearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT