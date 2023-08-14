UAS: Behind the Scenes

Dive into the world of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) with remote pilot, Luke Burns. This video takes you on an aerial journey over the American River, showcasing the ongoing levee improvements in Sacramento, California.
Learn about the meticulous planning, stringent regulations, and teamwork that underpin these crucial missions. Every UAS flight is a commitment to legality, safety, and effectiveness.
Learn more about our UAS program at: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/uas
