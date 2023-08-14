Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UAS: Behind the Scenes

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Video by John Prettyman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Dive into the world of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) with remote pilot, Luke Burns. This video takes you on an aerial journey over the American River, showcasing the ongoing levee improvements in Sacramento, California.

    Learn about the meticulous planning, stringent regulations, and teamwork that underpin these crucial missions. Every UAS flight is a commitment to legality, safety, and effectiveness.

    Learn more about our UAS program at: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/uas

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 20:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894822
    VIRIN: 230822-A-AN535-1001
    Filename: DOD_109845347
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    UAS
    levees
    drone
    aerials
    American River

