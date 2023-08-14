Coast Guard medevacs a 54-year-old man from cruise ship off the San Diego coast

Coast Guard medevacs a 54-year-old man from a cruise ship off the San Diego coast, Aug. 22, 2023. The cruise ship Carnival Radiance contacted Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center watchstanders requesting a medevac for a man with seizure-like symptoms. (U.S. Coast Guard Video released)
