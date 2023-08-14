Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs a 54-year-old man from cruise ship off the San Diego coast

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexander Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET San Diego

    Coast Guard medevacs a 54-year-old man from a cruise ship off the San Diego coast, Aug. 22, 2023. The cruise ship Carnival Radiance contacted Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center watchstanders requesting a medevac for a man with seizure-like symptoms. (U.S. Coast Guard Video released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 16:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894789
    VIRIN: 230822-G-WE178-1305
    Filename: DOD_109844925
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs a 54-year-old man from cruise ship off the San Diego coast, by PO3 Alexander Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    san diego
    uscg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT