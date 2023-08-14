Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PINYON CANYON MANEUVER SITE CULTURAL SITE AERIAL

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Video by John Switzer 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    4TH COMBAT AVIATION BRIGADE CONDUCTS AERIAL TOUR OF CULTURAL SITE FOR VISITING DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF, G-9, LT. GEN. KEVIN VEREEN.

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 15:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894774
    VIRIN: 230823-A-UR003-1042
    Filename: DOD_109844753
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    This work, PINYON CANYON MANEUVER SITE CULTURAL SITE AERIAL, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    BLACK HAWK
    4TH CAB
    UH-60
    PCMS
    PINYON CANYON MANEUVER SITE

