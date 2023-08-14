Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    G-9, FCCO RAILHEAD BRIEFING

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Video by John Switzer 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    LT. GEN. VEREEN RECEIVES A BRIEFING AT THE FORT CARSON RAILHEAD OFFICE DURING HIS QUALITY OF LIFE TOUR. 21 AUGUST 2923.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 15:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894771
    VIRIN: 230823-A-UR003-1041
    Filename: DOD_109844716
    Length: 00:00:08
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, G-9, FCCO RAILHEAD BRIEFING, by John Switzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    G-9
    LT.GEN.
    FORT CARSON RAILHEAD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT