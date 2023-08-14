Portable Ship Simulator at MSSPIX 2023 (without branding)

With a long history of accurately modeling vessel maneuverability in American ports and harbors, the Ship Simulator at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) can be used by the military to plan, rehearse and train for amphibious operations around the world. Benefitting from ERDC’s deep expertise and understanding of the physical environment – including tide, current, wind and terrain – the simulator can also help leaders assess whether a planned mission can be executed within the parameters that have been defined.
ERDC demonstrated these military capabilities of its Portable Ship Simulator during the Maneuver Support, Sustainment & Protection Integrating Experiments (MSSPIX 23), allowing it to reach a much larger audience than visiting an individual unit.
