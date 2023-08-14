Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Portable Ship Simulator at MSSPIX 2023 (without branding)

    UNITED STATES

    08.23.2023

    Video by Desiree Kapler 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    With a long history of accurately modeling vessel maneuverability in American ports and harbors, the Ship Simulator at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) can be used by the military to plan, rehearse and train for amphibious operations around the world. Benefitting from ERDC’s deep expertise and understanding of the physical environment – including tide, current, wind and terrain – the simulator can also help leaders assess whether a planned mission can be executed within the parameters that have been defined.

    ERDC demonstrated these military capabilities of its Portable Ship Simulator during the Maneuver Support, Sustainment & Protection Integrating Experiments (MSSPIX 23), allowing it to reach a much larger audience than visiting an individual unit.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 12:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894728
    VIRIN: 082323-D-UT531-1001
    Filename: DOD_109844279
    Length: 00:06:11
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Portable Ship Simulator at MSSPIX 2023 (without branding), by Desiree Kapler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maritime
    ship simulator
    ERDC
    Coastal and Hydraulics Laboratory
    weeklyvideos
    Hydrodynamic Modeling
    MSSPIX23

