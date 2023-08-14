Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with 3/7, 1st Combat Engineer Battalion defend an urban environment during AFX 5-23

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Pedro Arroyo Jr. 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, participate in Adversary Force Exercise (AFX) 5-23 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 9, 2023. AFX 5-23 tested the skills of Marines in seizing and maintaining a combat presence in urban environments by practicing offensive and defensive tactics, conducing logistics in a contested environment, and utilizing mechanized infantry. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Pedro Arroyo)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 17:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894614
    VIRIN: 230809-M-GH693-5368
    Filename: DOD_109842525
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with 3/7, 1st Combat Engineer Battalion defend an urban environment during AFX 5-23, by LCpl Pedro Arroyo Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MOUT
    MCAGCC
    Defense
    AFX
    USMCNews
    SLTE

