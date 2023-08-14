Marines with 3/7, 1st Combat Engineer Battalion defend an urban environment during AFX 5-23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894614" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, participate in Adversary Force Exercise (AFX) 5-23 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 9, 2023. AFX 5-23 tested the skills of Marines in seizing and maintaining a combat presence in urban environments by practicing offensive and defensive tactics, conducing logistics in a contested environment, and utilizing mechanized infantry. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Pedro Arroyo)