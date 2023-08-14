U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, participate in Adversary Force Exercise (AFX) 5-23 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 9, 2023. AFX 5-23 tested the skills of Marines in seizing and maintaining a combat presence in urban environments by practicing offensive and defensive tactics, conducing logistics in a contested environment, and utilizing mechanized infantry. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Pedro Arroyo)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 17:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894614
|VIRIN:
|230809-M-GH693-5368
|Filename:
|DOD_109842525
|Length:
|00:03:13
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marines with 3/7, 1st Combat Engineer Battalion defend an urban environment during AFX 5-23, by LCpl Pedro Arroyo Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT