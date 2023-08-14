Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mountain Medicine 1-23 conducts river crossing and sked raising 

    BRIDGEPORT, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Pedro Arroyo Jr. 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. service members and German Army soldiers conduct river crossing and sked raise and lowers during Mountain Medicine (MMED) 1-23 on Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, July 26, 2023. MMED challenges service members with various medical and technical problems common to mountainous environments in preparation for future conflicts in austere terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Pedro Arroyo) 

