    Why the 20th CBRNE Command's youngest Soldier chose the U.S. Army

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Video by Marshall Mason 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Pfc. Vinny T. Yang, a satellite communications operator-maintainer with the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, explains why he chose to join the U.S. Army, Aug. 17, on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.

    Yang, a Merced, California native attended El Capitan High School 2018-2022, and he completed the U.S. Army’s Future Soldier Preparatory Course during his time there. Yang said the course helped to prepare him for life as a Soldier.

    Yang is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in computer science.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 13:36
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 894610
    VIRIN: 230817-A-FJ565-5016
    Filename: DOD_109842514
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, MD, US

