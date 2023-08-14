Why the 20th CBRNE Command's youngest Soldier chose the U.S. Army

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pfc. Vinny T. Yang, a satellite communications operator-maintainer with the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, explains why he chose to join the U.S. Army, Aug. 17, on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.



Yang, a Merced, California native attended El Capitan High School 2018-2022, and he completed the U.S. Army’s Future Soldier Preparatory Course during his time there. Yang said the course helped to prepare him for life as a Soldier.



Yang is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in computer science.