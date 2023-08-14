U.S. service members and German Army soldiers practice raise and lowering techniques during Mountain Medicine (MMED) 1-23 on Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, July 24, 2023. MMED challenges service members with various medical and technical problems common to mountainous environments in preparation for future conflicts in austere terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Pedro Arroyo)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 17:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894609
|VIRIN:
|230724-M-GH693-3552
|Filename:
|DOD_109842513
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|BRIDGEPORT, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mountain Medicine 1-23 conduct raising and lowering exercises , by LCpl Pedro Arroyo Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
