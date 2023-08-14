Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    127th Medical Group Exercise ERPSS and CCAT at Northern Strike 23

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Aerospace medical technicians with the Michigan National Guard’s 127th Medical Group, simulate transporting patients for evacuation during an Exercise Northern Strike 23 joint medical training event at the Grayling Army Air Field, Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 15, 2023. NS23 is one of the National Guard’s largest annual joint, readiness-producing exercises, held within the Michigan National Guard’s, “National All-Domain Warfighting Center,” and designed to challenge the training audience in a variety many ways, including contested sustainment/logistics. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 09:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894556
    VIRIN: 230822-F-JK012-9035
    Filename: DOD_109841686
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 127th Medical Group Exercise ERPSS and CCAT at Northern Strike 23, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Selfridge
    127th Wing
    Northern Strike
    NS23

