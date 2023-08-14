Aerospace medical technicians with the Michigan National Guard’s 127th Medical Group, simulate transporting patients for evacuation during an Exercise Northern Strike 23 joint medical training event at the Grayling Army Air Field, Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 15, 2023. NS23 is one of the National Guard’s largest annual joint, readiness-producing exercises, held within the Michigan National Guard’s, “National All-Domain Warfighting Center,” and designed to challenge the training audience in a variety many ways, including contested sustainment/logistics. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 09:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894556
|VIRIN:
|230822-F-JK012-9035
|Filename:
|DOD_109841686
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 127th Medical Group Exercise ERPSS and CCAT at Northern Strike 23, by TSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT