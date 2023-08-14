127th Medical Group Exercise ERPSS and CCAT at Northern Strike 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aerospace medical technicians with the Michigan National Guard’s 127th Medical Group, simulate transporting patients for evacuation during an Exercise Northern Strike 23 joint medical training event at the Grayling Army Air Field, Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 15, 2023. NS23 is one of the National Guard’s largest annual joint, readiness-producing exercises, held within the Michigan National Guard’s, “National All-Domain Warfighting Center,” and designed to challenge the training audience in a variety many ways, including contested sustainment/logistics. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Schumann)