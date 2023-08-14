Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Humanitarian Access Agreement Signing Ceremony

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.18.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. William C. Pacatte, commander officer of Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, and Ginowan Police Chief Nakamoto Taka, sign the Humanitarian Access Agreement on MCAS Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 18, 2023. Under this agreement, with the understanding and support of the United States Military, police vehicles will be given access through MCAS Futenma in the event of large-scale disasters or emergency situations, allowing emergency personnel to respond as soon as possible. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 00:58
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP

    This work, Humanitarian Access Agreement Signing Ceremony, by LCpl Jonathan Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    U.S. Marine Corps
    MCIPAC
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

