U.S. Marine Corps Col. William C. Pacatte, commander officer of Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, and Ginowan Police Chief Nakamoto Taka, sign the Humanitarian Access Agreement on MCAS Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 18, 2023. Under this agreement, with the understanding and support of the United States Military, police vehicles will be given access through MCAS Futenma in the event of large-scale disasters or emergency situations, allowing emergency personnel to respond as soon as possible. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Beauchamp)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 00:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894543
|VIRIN:
|230818-M-OY081-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109841317
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Humanitarian Access Agreement Signing Ceremony, by LCpl Jonathan Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
