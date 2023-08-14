Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt MTE VIsit 2023

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juan Ruiz-Lazcano 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    U.S. Sailors part of the Mentor, Train and Evaluate (MTE) team, led by U.S. Naval Medical Forces Pacific, visited the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) to conduct a Mentor, Train, and Evaluate (MTE) visit, Aug. 14-18, 2023. The first of its kind to a West Coast-based aircraft carrier, the U.S. Naval Medical Forces Pacific-led visit brought together a multidisciplinary team from across Navy Medicine to guide capabilities and foster a stronger, more ready and capable medical force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Juan J. Ruiz-Lazcano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 20:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894538
    VIRIN: 230820-N-WY042-1001
    Filename: DOD_109841246
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    TAGS

    Medical
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailors

