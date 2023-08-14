Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAGCC’s Sunset Cinema experiences significant water damage after Tropical Storm Hilary

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Pedro Arroyo Jr. 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    Rain from Tropical Storm Hilary causes water damage in Sunset Cinema at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 21, 2023. MCAGCC is committed to ensuring effective and efficient recovery actions following Tropical Storm Hilary. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Pedro Arroyo) 

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 18:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    TAGS

    Cleanup
    MCAGCC
    Marine Corps
    USMCNews
    Tropical Storm Hillary

