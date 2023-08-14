Rain from Tropical Storm Hilary causes water damage in Sunset Cinema at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 21, 2023. MCAGCC is committed to ensuring effective and efficient recovery actions following Tropical Storm Hilary. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Pedro Arroyo)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 18:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894525
|VIRIN:
|230821-M-GH693-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109841052
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
This work, MCAGCC’s Sunset Cinema experiences significant water damage after Tropical Storm Hilary, by LCpl Pedro Arroyo Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
