Public Works Division personnel with the Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), clear water out of a low point due to Tropical Storm Hilary at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, Aug. 21, 2023. MCAGCC is committed to ensuring effective and efficient recovery actions following Tropical Storm Hilary. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Pedro Arroyo)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 17:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894507
|VIRIN:
|230821-M-GH693-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109840735
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, The MCAGCC Public Work Division clear up debris from Tropical Storm Hilary, by LCpl Pedro Arroyo Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
