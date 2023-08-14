Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Third Division Sustainment Brigade Soldier guides us through Forward Operating Site Powidz

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    08.21.2023

    Video by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Keel John Chester Charles III, an information technology specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, guides us through a day in his life on Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, Aug 21, 2023. The 3rd DSB has deployed from Fort Stewart, Georgia, to many areas in Europe in support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 10:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894479
    VIRIN: 230823-A-CJ193-1001
    Filename: DOD_109839923
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Third Division Sustainment Brigade Soldier guides us through Forward Operating Site Powidz, by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    4thInfantryDivision
    StongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    Standfastandloyal

