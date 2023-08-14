A video showcasing carrier qualifications with Training Airwing-1, Training Airwing-2 and Training Squadron (VT) 22 on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during an underway supporting carrier qualifications. George Washington is pierside in Naval Station Norfolk in the stages of inspection and survey, a comprehensive evaluation of the material condition of the ship to ensure it’s fully prepared for sea operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2023 07:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894471
|VIRIN:
|230818-N-VX022-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109839617
|Length:
|00:05:27
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Wings of Gold, by SN August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT