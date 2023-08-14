Wings of Gold

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A video showcasing carrier qualifications with Training Airwing-1, Training Airwing-2 and Training Squadron (VT) 22 on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during an underway supporting carrier qualifications. George Washington is pierside in Naval Station Norfolk in the stages of inspection and survey, a comprehensive evaluation of the material condition of the ship to ensure it’s fully prepared for sea operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman August Clawson)