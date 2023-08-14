Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wings of Gold

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Video by Seaman August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    A video showcasing carrier qualifications with Training Airwing-1, Training Airwing-2 and Training Squadron (VT) 22 on the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) during an underway supporting carrier qualifications. George Washington is pierside in Naval Station Norfolk in the stages of inspection and survey, a comprehensive evaluation of the material condition of the ship to ensure it’s fully prepared for sea operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman August Clawson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2023 07:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894471
    VIRIN: 230818-N-VX022-1003
    Filename: DOD_109839617
    Length: 00:05:27
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wings of Gold, by SN August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 73
    Carrier Quailifications
    Training Air Wing 2
    USSGW
    Training Air Wing (TW) 1
    VT 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT