USS Theodore Roosevelt MTE Visit 2023

U.S. Sailors part of the Mentor, Train and Evaluate (MTE) team, led by U.S. Naval Medical Forces Pacific, visited the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) to conduct a Mentor, Train, and Evaluate (MTE) visit, Aug. 14-18, 2023. The first of its kind to a West Coast-based aircraft carrier, the U.S. Naval Medical Forces Pacific-led visit brought together a multidisciplinary team from across Navy Medicine to guide capabilities and foster a stronger, more ready and capable medical force. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Juan Ruiz)