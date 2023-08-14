Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt MTE 2023

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Benvie 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    A big Rough Rider shout out to the Navy Medicine professionals who took the
    time to help our already stellar Medical department get even better this
    past week! #TheodoreRoosevelt was honored to host multidisciplinary subject
    matter experts from across #NavyMedicine as they conducted the first Mentor, Train and Evaluate visit to a West Coast-based aircraft carrier, guiding our medical department to optimize patient care by over 125% percent in some cases. Thanks for helping us give time back to our Sailors, be more efficient with taxpayer dollars and enhance our mission readiness!

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.20.2023 21:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894461
    VIRIN: 230820-N-WY042-1001
    Filename: DOD_109838886
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt MTE 2023, by PO2 Andrew Benvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MTE

