USS Theodore Roosevelt MTE 2023

A big Rough Rider shout out to the Navy Medicine professionals who took the

time to help our already stellar Medical department get even better this

past week! #TheodoreRoosevelt was honored to host multidisciplinary subject

matter experts from across #NavyMedicine as they conducted the first Mentor, Train and Evaluate visit to a West Coast-based aircraft carrier, guiding our medical department to optimize patient care by over 125% percent in some cases. Thanks for helping us give time back to our Sailors, be more efficient with taxpayer dollars and enhance our mission readiness!