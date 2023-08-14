USS Theodore Roosevelt MTE 2023

A big Rough Rider shout out to the Navy Medicine professionals who took the
time to help our already stellar Medical department get even better this
past week! #TheodoreRoosevelt was honored to host multidisciplinary subject
matter experts from across #NavyMedicine as they conducted the first Mentor, Train and Evaluate visit to a West Coast-based aircraft carrier, guiding our medical department to optimize patient care by over 125% percent in some cases. Thanks for helping us give time back to our Sailors, be more efficient with taxpayer dollars and enhance our mission readiness!
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2023 21:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894461
|VIRIN:
|230820-N-WY042-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109838886
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
