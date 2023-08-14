North Dakota Army and Air National Guard Train For Disaster Response

Members of the 81st Civil Support Team of the North Dakota Army National Guard and the 119th Emergency Management Squadron of the North Dakota Air National Guard join forces to train for a chemical disaster response at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo, ND and the 119th Wing in Fargo, ND. The training took place August 7-10, 2023 and also included Cass County Emergency Management team.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2023 00:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894417
|VIRIN:
|230807-Z-YT106-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109837801
|Length:
|00:08:52
|Location:
|ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
