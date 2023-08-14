North Dakota Army and Air National Guard Train For Disaster Response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 81st Civil Support Team of the North Dakota Army National Guard and the 119th Emergency Management Squadron of the North Dakota Air National Guard join forces to train for a chemical disaster response at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo, ND and the 119th Wing in Fargo, ND. The training took place August 7-10, 2023 and also included Cass County Emergency Management team.