    North Dakota Army and Air National Guard Train For Disaster Response

    ND, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Members of the 81st Civil Support Team of the North Dakota Army National Guard and the 119th Emergency Management Squadron of the North Dakota Air National Guard join forces to train for a chemical disaster response at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds in West Fargo, ND and the 119th Wing in Fargo, ND. The training took place August 7-10, 2023 and also included Cass County Emergency Management team.

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.19.2023 00:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894415
    VIRIN: 230810-Z-YT106-2001
    Filename: DOD_109837786
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: ND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, North Dakota Army and Air National Guard Train For Disaster Response, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Emergency Management
    119th Wing
    North Dakota
    National Guard
    Happy Hooligans
    81st Civil Support Team

