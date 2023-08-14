Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Improving interoperability during Red Flag-Alaska

    AK, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Suzanna Plotnikov 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and Royal Australian Air Force participate in Red Flag Alaska-23-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 17, 2023. This exercise serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and the exercise has a long history of including allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 19:03
    This work, Improving interoperability during Red Flag-Alaska, by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    airpower
    Red Flag-Alaska
    RFA 23-3

