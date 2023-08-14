Members from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and Royal Australian Air Force participate in Red Flag Alaska-23-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 17, 2023. This exercise serves as an ideal platform for international engagement and the exercise has a long history of including allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 19:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894403
|VIRIN:
|230817-F-BZ793-9326
|Filename:
|DOD_109837490
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Improving interoperability during Red Flag-Alaska, by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
