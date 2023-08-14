Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF MQ-9 at Twentynine Palms time-lapse

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Ariel OShea 

    432nd Wing Public Affairs   

    A time-lapse of a U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper sitting on the flight line at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, August 17, 2023. The Reaper, assigned to the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing, participated in the U.S. Marine Corps Service Level Training Exercise. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ariel O'Shea)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 18:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894401
    VIRIN: 230817-F-IU083-3001
    Filename: DOD_109837410
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    joint forces
    ACE
    agile combat employment
    SLTE
    Service Level Training Exercise

